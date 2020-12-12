COVID-19: New School District In Fairfield County To Go Remote

A school district in Fairfield County has announced it will close for in-person learning for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stamford Public Schools will switch to distance learning on Monday, Dec. 21, with an expected reopening of school buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Superintendent Tamu Lucero announced in a letter to the community posted on the district's website late Friday afternoon, Dec. 11.

"We, unfortunately, anticipate our current staffing challenges, in both the hybrid and the distance teaching and learning models, to become increasingly more difficult," Lucero stated. "More information regarding this transition will be shared with you directly from your building leaders early next week."

The district has set aside time for parent-teacher conferences, at both the elementary and secondary levels next week.

"In an effort to ensure sufficient time for all conferences, we are scheduling Early Release Days for all students on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18.," Lucero said. "In this way the schedule is consistent across the district."

