COVID-19: CT To Unveil 'First Draft' Fall Plan For Schools This Week

Joe Lombardi
A "first draft" fall plan for schools in Connecticut will be unveiled this week.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

A "first draft" fall plan for schools in Connecticut will be unveiled this week.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the plan will be rolled out on Thursday, June 25.

It will include preliminary guidance to school districts from the state Department of Education on how to reopen. 

The plan will reportedly call for a five-day week for kindergarten through 12th grade with guidelines for when mask use is required and how bus service will be structured.

"We are doing a lot of with distance learning online, but there is nothing like the classroom," Lamont said.

In another development, certain in-person services resumed at Connecticut DMV offices on Tuesday, June 23. Appointments are required in advance. 

