COVID-19: 88 New Cases Reported At Sacred Heart University

As COVID-19 continues to surge across Connecticut and the rest of the country, Sacred Heart University is transitioning to remote learning after receiving reports of dozens of new cases.

University officials announced over the weekend that there have been 88 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 66 students on campus, 21 off-campus, and one staffer.

The new surged in classes forced the University to transition to remote learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 9 through the rest of the semester. There is now a total of 77 active cases on campus and 44 cases off-campus.

There are now 191 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by Sacred Heart, according to the University’s public dashboard.

According to Sacred Heart officials, the COVID-19 alert has transitioned to “red,” which forced them to “implement alternative continuity plans.”

Administrators said the decision to move to red alert status was made “after careful deliberations and discussion with state and local health officials about how best to contain the virus.”

“With Thanksgiving so close, we understand that some of you may elect to go home immediately for the remainder of the semester,” they said. “If so, you will need to fill out your Thanksgiving break checkout form for residential life. For those heading home, we will offer exit COVID-19 testing.”

In response to the new outbreak, two dorms, Seton Hall and Bergoglio Hall have been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. There are presently 19 active cases in Seton Hall and 19 in Bergoglio Hall.

In addition to canceling in-person classes, campus events have also been suspended or canceled for the next two weeks, and residential students have been barred from attending off-campus gatherings as a precaution.

