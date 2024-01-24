School Employee Caught With Child Porn In Fairfield, Police Say

Peter Wheeler, Jr., age 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 23, following an investigation by police.

Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police said the department received a tip in November 2023 from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit involving the potential possession of child pornography within the Town of Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department Investigative Division conducted an exhaustive investigation including numerous search and seizure warrants which led them to develop Wheeler as a suspect, Stahl said.

The investigation also revealed that Wheeler was an employee of the Fairfield Public School system, Stahl said. The school administration was notified once the information was confirmed earlier this month.

Wheeler was removed from having any further interactions with students and staff immediately, and not permitted into any buildings, Stahl said.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, a warrant was executed at Wheeler’s Fairfield home and several digital devices were seized and examined revealing evidence supporting a charge of possession of child pornography, police added.

Wheeler was charged with possession of child pornography and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, especially our children, is our top priority," said Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras. "The Fairfield Police Department is committed to working tirelessly to investigate and address any actions that threaten the safety of our community, particularly those involving individuals in positions of trust."

