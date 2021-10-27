Fairfield County Community Calls For Emergency Meeting Over Proposed Apartment Complex

Some residents are rallying in opposition to a proposed apartment complex in a residential area that sits on a stretch of wetlands in Fairfield County.

In New Canaan, an emergency neighborhood meeting and call to action have been set for Halloween afternoon regarding a proposed four-story, 101-unit apartment complex that could be built at the intersection of Hill Street and Urban Street off of Brushy Ridge Road.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 in the backyard of 211 Brushy Ridge Road.

According to the organizer, the meeting is set to discuss the plans of developer Arnold Karp to construct the complex on a 4.76-acre parcel of land in the area that is partially classified as wetlands.

The organizers also noted that the parcel has a conservation easement to the town which covers approximately 20 percent of the property to “maintain the existing vegetative buffer … In perpetuity…” and that certain construction options would require further approval.

In total, the proposal would permit the developers to disturb approximately 10,000-square-feet of wetlands to allow them to dig four or five feet deeper to construct a driveway for the complex, according to the organizers.

The property had been previously approved for two single-family residences, but was later sold to an LLC in Delaware believed to be owned by Karp and his company.

According to the organizers, no applications have been filed with the Planning and Zoning Board or the inland wetlands and watercourses of the State of Connecticut, though a presentation was made to the Fire Commission about the proposal.

