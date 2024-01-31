Popular Hot Chicken Eatery Chain To Open New Locations In Fairfield, Oxford

Haven Hot Chicken, a franchise known for its Nashville Hot Chicken that already has several locations in the state, will be opening two new locations in Fairfield and the New Haven County town of Oxford in Spring 2024.

The new restaurants, once open, will serve the chain's signature menu of crispy fried chicken in addition to vegetarian options. All menu items range in spice from "Country," or not spicy, to "Haven," or extremely spicy.

Both locations will also serve the chain's iconic "THE Sandwich," as well as classic sides like banana puddin', French fries, and garlic-dill pickles.

The chain's president, Jason Sobocinski, said he couldn't wait for the two new stores to open.

"We’re excited to be closer to our mission of 25x25 – opening 25 stores by 2025 – as we continue our expansion west of New Haven with the announcement of two new locations opening this Spring," Sobocinski said.

He continued, "Store #008 will bring us to beautiful downtown Fairfield, in a location that’s a quick hop on and off I95, as well as on the outskirts of the Fairfield University campus. Store #009 will be easily accessible to Routes 67, 8, and I-84, but will bring us to a new type of location that’s a brand-new, vibrant community hub in Oxford combining retail, residential, and office space across 30 acres in a New England town-square type setting."

The exact addresses of both stores have not yet been revealed.

The two new restaurants will offer limited in-house seating as well as online ordering with curbside takeout and delivery. Catering options will also be offered.

While you wait for the locations to open, Haven Hot Chicken already has eateries in New Haven, Orange, Norwalk, North Haven, Storrs, and Middletown.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

