Lamont Signs Bill Into Law Cracking Down On Stolen Catalytic Converters

With thefts of catalytic converters spiking across the East Coast, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking steps to crack down on the sale of stolen car parts.

In recent months, homeowners and business owners have reported a dramatic uptick in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles, which in turn can then be sold for their valuable metal.

Following the rise in thefts, Lamont announced that he signed a bill into law that enacts several new requirements regarding how motor vehicle recyclers, scrap metal processors, junk dealers, junkyard owners and operators, and repair shops receive and sell catalytic converters.

According to Lamont, the legislation was approved “as part of an effort to crackdown on the sale of stolen catalytic converters, and is specifically focused on deterring criminals at the point-of-sale.”

The car parts contain precious metals that have become the target of thieves looking to make a quick buck.

Under the new legislation, it will be illegal for recyclers to receive a catalytic converter unless it is physically attached to its vehicle. Buyers must also affix or write a stock number on the part, and create a written record of the transaction.

The record will include the sellers’ names, addresses, telephone numbers, license numbers, and the VIN number of the vehicle.

Scrap metal processors, junk dealers, and junkyard owners and operators are also forbidden from accepting a catalytic converter that is not physically attached to its vehicle unless they meet certain criteria.

Additionally, sellers are only permitted to sell one catalytic converter per day to scrap metal dealers, and they can only accept payment in the form of a check.

“Cracking down on the theft and vandalism of motor vehicles requires a multifaceted approach, and one of those tactics includes making it more difficult for criminals to profit from the sale of stolen parts,” Lamont said in a statement announcing the legislation.

“This law also enacts new requirements that will help law enforcement more easily track down who is selling stolen parts and put a stop to their criminal activity.”

The new law takes effect on Friday, July 1.

“I thank the bipartisan members of the legislature for approving this bill and sending it to my desk so that I could sign it into law today,” Lamont continued.

"The easy ability to sell stolen parts is a major reason why motor vehicle theft and vandalism occurs, and this law will help serve as a deterrent.”

