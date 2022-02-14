COVID-19: CT Senate Votes To Extend Lamont's Executive Orders, Including Masks In Schools

The Connecticut Senate voted to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s remaining pandemic-related executive orders, including the statewide mandate requiring children to wear masks in schools and at child care centers.
The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 21 to 14 with one senator absent, which followed last week’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where the measure easily passed by an 86-62 vote.
- Earlier story - COVID-19: Lamont Announces Recommended Date For End Of Statewide School Mask Mandate
Other executive orders being extended include:
- Vaccination or testing for nursing home visitors;
- Relaxing certain training and hiring requirements for medical professionals to help address staffing shortages;
- Waiving bidding requirements to procure goods and services tied to the pandemic.
