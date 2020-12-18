Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Breaking News: Police Probe Fiery Fatal Crash At Greenwich Shopping Center
Biden Easily Won CT, But Trump Took These Towns In Fairfield County; Breakdown By Community

Zak Failla
President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo Credit: President Donald Trump/Joe Biden Facebook pages

President-elect Joe Biden handily won Connecticut’s nine electoral college votes over President Donald Trump, though some Fairfield County communities swung red.

With election results now certified by the Electoral College, Biden officially received 1,080,680 votes in Connecticut to Trump’s 715,291, with all but three towns in Fairfield County voting for the challenger over the incumbent.

In total, Biden received 59.2 percent of the Connecticut vote versus Trump’s 39.2 percent, with all votes officially counted.

Biden handily won in Fairfield County, though Trump was the narrow favorite in Monroe, New Fairfield, and Shelton.

A breakdown of voting numbers in Fairfield County:

  • Bethel: Biden: 6,270 votes (56.1 percent) - Trump 4,734 (42.4 percent);
  • Bridgeport: Biden: 33,515 votes (79.4 percent) - Trump 8,269 (19.6 percent);
  • Brookfield: Biden: 5,426 votes (50.2 percent) - Trump 5,226 (48.4 percent);
  • Danbury: Biden: 18,869 votes (58.9 percent) - Trump 12,788 (39.9 percent);
  • Darien: Biden: 7,876 votes (60.5 percent) - Trump 4,921 (37.8 percent);
  • Easton: Biden: 2,777 votes (55.3 percent) - Trump 2,178 (43.4 percent);
  • Fairfield: Biden: 22,861 votes (64.6 percent) - Trump 12,052 (19.6 percent);
  • Greenwich: Biden: 22,243 votes (61.6 percent) - Trump 13,269 (36.7 percent);
  • Monroe: Trump 5,989 (49.9 percent) - Biden: 5,838 votes (48.6 percent).
  • New Canaan: Biden: 7,298 votes (59 percent) - Trump 4,855 (39.3 percent);
  • New Fairfield: Trump 4,343 (50.7 percent) - Biden: 4,101 votes (47.9 percent);
  • Newtown: Biden: 9,695 votes (56.1 percent) - Trump 7,292 (42.2 percent);
  • Norwalk: Biden: 29,382 votes (68 percent) - Trump 13,311 (30.8 percent);
  • Redding: Biden: 3,829 votes (64.1 percent) - Trump 2,052 (34.3 percent);
  • Ridgefield: Trump 5,689 (35 percent) - Biden: 10,278 votes (63.3 percent);
  • Shelton: Biden: 10,837 votes (45.4 percent) - Trump 12,747 (53.4 percent);
  • Stamford: Biden: 40,437 votes (68.1 percent) - Trump 18,242 (30.7 percent);
  • Stratford: Biden: 17,363 votes (61.6 percent) - Trump 10,516 (37.3 percent);
  • Trumbull: Biden: 11,919 votes (54.2 percent) - Trump 9,769 (44.4 percent);
  • Weston: Biden: 4,733 votes (72.5 percent) - Trump 1,680 (25.7 percent);
  • Westport: Biden: 13,048 votes (74.5 percent) - Trump 4,222 (24.1 percent);
  • Wilton: Biden: 7,676 votes (65.5 percent) - Trump 3,819 (32.6 percent).

