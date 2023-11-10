Overcast 51°

Police Investigate Damage To Facility Housing Ballots For Scheduled Recount Of Fairfield Race

An investigation is underway after a possible break-in at a facility in Fairfield County that holds election equipment and ballots.

<p>The Bigelow Center on Mona Terrace in Fairfield. </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
At around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad were requested by the Bridgeport State’s Attorney to investigate a reported suspicious incident at the Bigelow Center, located on Mona Terrace in Fairfield. 

This property is owned by the town and contained the physical ballots for the Fairfield First Selectman's contest that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Democrat challenger Bill Gerber leads incumbent Brenda Kupchick, a Republican, by around 40 votes.

The ballots were being stored in anticipation of a recount scheduled by state officials on Tuesday, Nov. 14. 

Damage to a rear window screen at the property was reported and was believed to be the result of a possible burglary, Connecticut State Police said.

Detectives responded and after conducting a thorough on-scene investigation, it was determined that there were no compromised entry points into the building and that the damage to the window screen did not appear to result from criminal activity, according to state police.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission was notified of the incident and elected local officials, registrars of voters, members of the Fairfield Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s office were present at the scene during the investigation. 

Further info on the investigation will be released as it becomes available, state police said.

