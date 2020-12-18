Woman Nabbed After Cashing Stolen Altered Check For More Than $2K, Fairfield Police Say

An area woman was arrested for allegedly altering a business check for $2,000 more than it was written for.

Felicia Michele Cooper, 31, of Hartford, was arrested by Fairfield Police on a warrant on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for the incident which took place in October at the Black Rock Turnpike Liquor Store, said Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata.

The check fraud was uncovered when the liquor store owner came to the Fairfield Police headquarters to report check fraud. He told police his People's United Bank business check had been fraudulently altered and made payable for $2,000 more than he issued it for.

When he called the bank to alert them of the check, he was told the check had been cashed by Felicia Michele Cooper for $2,154.40.

The original check had been written to a brewing company in Wallingford for $154.40, Granata said.

It was discovered the brewing company in Wallingford had been burglarized and the check stolen.

Fairfield Detectives worked with Peoples Bank fraud investigators and discovered the check was cashed in person at their South Windsor branch.

Surveillance images were captured of the woman cashing the check. Additionally, the bank required the woman to provide additional identification while cashing the check, due to being a non-customer of the bank.

Cooper provided supplemental identification which consisted of her driver's license bearing the following information: Felicia M Cooper of Pawtucket St. in Hartford, police said.

A superior court arrest warrant was issued for Cooper charging her with forgery and larceny for allegedly altering and cashing the bank check, he said.

Cooper is being on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.