Woman Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Parked Fairfield PD Cruiser, Police Say

An inebriated woman distracted by her cellphone allegedly plowed into the back of a police cruiser that had pulled another driver over on Post Road.

The Town of Fairfield Police officer was outside his vehicle, speaking with the driver of the vehicle he had pulled over for speeding at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 when the crash took place, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The vehicle, a 2010 Ford Edge, driven by 68-year-old Sharon Elizabeth Lipp of Milford, reportedly swerved across both travel lanes after impact, coming to rest in the opposite lane of oncoming traffic, said police.

Along with a DUI, Lipp received moving violations for failing to drive right, distracted driving and failure to slow down.

She was released on a written promise to appear in court next month.

Neither the officer nor Lipp was seriously injured in the collision. Lipp was brought to Bridgeport Hospital by responding paramedics, claiming general pain.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Crash Reconstruction Unit.

“The Fairfield Police Traffic Unit reminds operators to stay off the phone while driving and to SLOW DOWN and MOVE OVER when approaching an emergency vehicle with their lights activated on the side of the roadway," the department said.

