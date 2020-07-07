Woman Charged With Causing Damage To Vehicle Of Co-Worker's Girlfriend, Darien PD Says

A girlfriend admitted to keying the car of her boyfriend’s co-worker out of spite in Fairfield County, police said.

A woman reported to police in Darien that her vehicle was damaged outside of Whole Foods on Ledge Road on Monday, June 29, allegedly by a key.

Police said that the woman believed that the person who damaged her car was the girlfriend of a co-worker who she believed was in a relationship with her boyfriend.

The suspect, Norwalk resident Zharia Hines, 24, was contacted by investigators, and she admitted to causing the damage out of anger and emotion.

Hines was issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree criminal mischief and released. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30 in Stamford to respond to the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.