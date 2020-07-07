Woman Charged With Causing Damage To Vehicle Of Co-Worker's Girlfriend, Darien PD Says

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
A girlfriend damaged a car at Whole Foods in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A girlfriend admitted to keying the car of her boyfriend’s co-worker out of spite in Fairfield County, police said.

A woman reported to police in Darien that her vehicle was damaged outside of Whole Foods on Ledge Road on Monday, June 29, allegedly by a key.

Police said that the woman believed that the person who damaged her car was the girlfriend of a co-worker who she believed was in a relationship with her boyfriend.

The suspect, Norwalk resident Zharia Hines, 24, was contacted by investigators, and she admitted to causing the damage out of anger and emotion.

Hines was issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree criminal mischief and released. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30 in Stamford to respond to the charge.

