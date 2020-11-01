Woman Accused Of Shoplifting From Area Store, Police Say

An area woman was arrested for allegedly stealing $480 worth of goods from an area Boscov's.

Mirka Moline Garzon, 25, of New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after Milford Police responded to the store at 1201 Boston Post Road on a report of shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

An investigation found that Garzon allegedly stole $480 in merchandise from the store.

She was arrested and charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

