Woman Accused Of Shoplifting From Area Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A New Haven woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford.
A New Haven woman was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Mirka Moline Garzon, 25, of New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after Milford Police responded to the store at 1201 Boston Post Road on a report of shoplifting, said the Milford Police.

An investigation found that Garzon allegedly stole $480 in merchandise from the store.

She was arrested and charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

