Wilton Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Massachusetts Crash

Joe Lombardi
A Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle Massachusetts crash.
A Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle Massachusetts crash. Photo Credit: File

The crash happened in Bristol County at around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 in Raynham, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Fairfield County resident Mariusz Laszcak, 53, of Wilton, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2016 International truck, state police said.

Laszcak died at the scene, according to police.

The 32-year-old  truck driver, a resident of Baltimore, Maryland, was not injured.

