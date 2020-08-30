Wilton Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Massachusetts Crash

A Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle Massachusetts crash.

The crash happened in Bristol County at around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 in Raynham, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Fairfield County resident Mariusz Laszcak, 53, of Wilton, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2016 International truck, state police said.

Laszcak died at the scene, according to police.

The 32-year-old truck driver, a resident of Baltimore, Maryland, was not injured.

