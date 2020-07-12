Two From Fairfield County Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash

Two young men were killed during a double-fatal wrong-way crash in Fairfield County.

Kyle Jackson, 28, of Stratford, and Tyler Field Stevens, 22, of Shelton, were killed around 2:19 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 on Route 25 in Bridgeport, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, Jackson was driving southbound on Route 25 in the right lane, while Stevens was traveling in the wrong direction on the roadway (northbound) in the southbound lane at the same time.

The two vehicles collided head-on just south of Exit 3, police said.

State Police were assisted by the Bridgeport Fire and Police departments, as well as the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The crash is currently under investigation.

