Trio Nabbed With More Than 23 Pieces Of Mail, Packages In Fairfield County Traffic Stop

Three men, two from Fairfield County, have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from throughout the area.

Victor Mejia-Gonzalez, 30, of New York City, Jorge Guerrero-Melendez, 21, of Bridgeport, and John Delos Santos, 22, also of Bridgeport, were arrested on Saturday, Oct. 31, a warrant in connection with a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 5, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

The incident began when officers were responding to the report of two suspicious males seen running in a yard on Casement Street, Palmieri said.

While responding, an officer observed a lone black sedan driving from the direction of Casement Street on Post Road. The officer turned and began to drive behind the sedan.

The officer observed that it was occupied by multiple people as it turned to get on I-95 northbound.

Based on the above and the numerous car thefts and burglaries occurring in town, the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop of the sedan on I95 at exit 13.

When contacted, the driver told officers they were coming from New York where they had visited relatives. When the remaining two passengers were questioned, they gave conflicting stories as to their whereabouts earlier in the day, he said.

While interviewing the occupants, officers observed two packages inside the vehicle which appeared to have delivery addresses in Darien.

A full search of the vehicle revealed additional packages and mail envelopes with delivery addresses in Darien.

In total, 23 articles of mail were found. Given the nature of the crime, the positive identification of the suspects, and the status of the COVID virus, the three men were released pending warrant submission, Palmieri said.

The Darien Police worked with the United States Postal Inspector’s office to assure the stolen mail was put back into circulation.

An arrest warrant for the above suspects was sought and granted. On Saturday, all three individuals turned themselves into Darien Police.

All three were charged with numerous counts of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, police said.

They were processed and each released on a $2,400 bond.

