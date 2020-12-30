Three To Be Charged After CT Shooting, Police Chase, Crash

Three men are expected to be charged following a shooting and police chase in New Haven County.

The incident began around 4:40 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, after the Derby Police Department responded to the area of Hawkins Street near Seventh Street on reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses and video surveillance revealed a white Kia SUV fleeing the scene. Earlier that morning, Derby Police identified a 2011 white Kia SUV that was reported stolen from Shelton.

At that time, the Kia was parked alongside a second vehicle. When police arrived to investigate, both the Kia and second vehicle fled the area. A short pursuit ensued with the second vehicle, which was terminated.

While detectives were on scene processing the shooting, the same stolen white Kia SUV came back to the area, police said.

Derby Police attempted to stop the Kia after which a pursuit ensued onto Route 8 north. The pursuit ended after the Kia crashed on the Route 8 exit 22 off-ramp.

Three men immediately fled the crash on foot while one passenger remained inside asking for help as the vehicle’s engine had caught fire.

A Derby Police officer removed the suspect from the passenger seat. He was identified as a 17-year-old from Derby.

As the police were removing the juvenile from the vehicle, the officer heard a loud thud that was later determined to be one of the fleeing suspects being struck by an unrelated vehicle traveling on Wakeley Street.

That suspect was immediately apprehended by a responding Oxford Police Officer. He was identified as an 18-year-old male from Derby.

An ambulance transported him to Waterbury Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Seymour Police and Connecticut State Police K-9 units assisted in the track of the other two suspects who were not found.

At approximately 10 p.m., a 15-year-old teen from Derby went to the Griffin Hospital emergence room complaining of injuries related to a motor vehicle accident, police said.

His appearance and clothing matched one of the suspects who fled the accident.

Due to injuries and hospital treatment, charges are pending for all three of the suspects and will be done by a warrant, police said. They are still attempting to identify and find the fourth person involved.

The initial shooting investigation remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Police Department at (203) 735-7811 x 0.

All calls may remain confidential.

