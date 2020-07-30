Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Caught Using Stolen Debit Cards Slaps, Pulls Hair Of Stop & Shop Worker, Police Say

Zak Failla
Hakeem Britton
Hakeem Britton Photo Credit: Wilton PD

A teenager is facing a host of charges after allegedly using stolen debit cards before assaulting a Stop & Shop employee in Fairfield County who ordered him to leave the store.

Officers from the Wilton Police Department responded to Stop & Shop on River Road shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Monday, July 27, when a manager was allegedly assaulted by a man who was using stolen cards to withdraw cash.

It is alleged that Brooklyn resident Hakeen Britton, 19, made multiple transactions using different debit cards, receiving cash after each one, prompting a manager at the grocery store to believe he was using the cards illegally to receive the money.

When approached by the manager, police said that Britton allegedly became verbally abusive, and when the manager began recording him on her cellphone, he slapped and pulled the hair of the manager.

Police said that another employee had to intervene before Britton fled from the store before being apprehended by officers in the parking lot.

Britton’s victim had minor injuries but refused medical attention.

According to police, at the time of his arrest, Britton was in possession of seven folds of 10 $20 bills in his pocket. He was also found with seven Stop & Shop receipts showing debit card transactions for single-item purchases, each followed by a $200 cashback withdrawal.

Britton was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Larceny;
  • Criminal Trespassing;
  • Illegal use of a payment card;
  • Receipt of money or goods;
  • Breach of peace.

Following his arrest, Britton was released on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Police noted that a second suspect was allegedly assisting Britton, but he has not been located. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Wilton Police Department by calling (203) 834-6260.

