Teen Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County teen was arrested for allegedly shooting himself in the arm and then lied about where the event happened.

The incident took place around 1:15 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, when Bridgeport Police responded 324 Lyon Terrace for a report of a person shot, said Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran.

During their investigation, detectives determined the teen lied about where he had been shot and that the actual crime scene was the location they had responded to, Gilleran said.

Detectives determined that the teen, Kahlis Parker, age 19, of Bridgeport, had accidentally shot himself in the left arm and lied about the location to avoid being arrested.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at St. Vincents Hospital and discharged later in the day.

Detectives located the illegal firearm used in the shooting and subsequently established probable cause to arrest the teen.

Parker was charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Stealing a firearm

Interfering with a police officer

Illegal Discharge of a firearm

Illegal sale/transfer of a firearm

Negligent storage of a firearm.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

No other residents inside the apartment complex were injured during this incident, Gilleran said.

