Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Fatal Bridgeport Shooting

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal overnight shooting in Bridgeport.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday, March 27 in the area of Wordin Avenue and Cherry streets.

The victim — identified as 37-year-old Robert Belton — was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses and are processing a large crime scene on Wordin Avenue.

It was Bridgeport's fourth homicide of 2020 and the first since Friday, Feb. 14.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-581-5227.

