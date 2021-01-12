Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Greenwich Police arrested a man for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.
Police arrested a man after being notified that a stolen vehicle was traveling on a street in Fairfield County street.

Jose Tejada, age 34, of the Bronx, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 9, after police in Greenwich were notified that a stolen white Jeep Cherokee had been spotted on an automated license plate reader heading into Greenwich on Mill Street, said the Greenwich Police.

Officers patrolling the area spotted the vehicle parked in a private parking space with Tejada and a juvenile inside, police said.

When approached, Tejada refused to speak with the police, only saying "I plea the fifth." 

During a search of the vehicle officers located a small baggie containing marijuana, police said.

Tejada was charged with larceny and possession of marijuana.

Bail for Tejada was set at $25,000. He was unable to post the bail and remained in police custody. 

