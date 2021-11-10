Search Warrant Executed In Connecticut Homicide Investigation

Connecticut State Police have executed a search warrant as they continue to investigate the homicide of a 39-year-old man.

Police said the search warrant was executed at 33 Moody Road in Enfield on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The location is believed to be linked to the death of Jason Comes, who officers found deceased in a vehicle in a field near Durkee Road in Somers on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Comes' death was ruled a homicide, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police at 860-896-3230.

