Police Asking Public For Help Identifying Teens Involved In Fairfield County School Vandalism

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two teens who allegedly broke into an area school last year causing extensive damage.

The Darien Police found the damage when they responded to a burglar alarm at Middlesex Middle School on Friday, Nov. 27, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

A review of available security camera footage revealed two teen males entering the school building through an unlocked door

While inside, the two caused damage to both classrooms and windows, Palmieri said.

The Darien Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects seen in the security footage.

"We would ask the public to draw their attention to several particular items associated with these two suspects," Palmieri said. "One suspect is observed using his cell phone which has a unique yellow-colored case."

He also said the second suspect, who is shorter than the other, is wearing a brown/orange colored hat with a rectangular shaped logo on the front.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or these suspects is asked to call the Darien Police Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

