Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help to identify a man who attempted to rob a gas station food mart at gunpoint.

The man attempted an armed robbery at the Fast Food Mart Gulf Gas Station, 305 New Haven Ave., in Milford on Saturday, Jan. 23, said the Milford Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Youd at 203-783-4728.

