Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Breaking News: Bodies Of Missing New Milford Swimmers Pulled From Housatonic
Police & Fire

Person Extricated From Vehicle Following Crash Into Garage

Kathy Reakes
Bridgeport police and fire departments responded to what they thought was a fire only to find that a vehicle had plowed into a garage.
One person had to be extricated from a vehicle that struck a garage after police responded to a call for a fire,  but instead found the crash. 

Bridgeport police and fire departments responded to the incident around 2:38 p.m., Sunday, June 14, on Hillhouse Ave., in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, the director of emergency communications.

Once on the scene, they found the vehicle had plowed into the garage instead of a fire, Appleby said.

No further information was available on injuries but AMR was on-scene as well, he added.

The crash is under investigation by police as well as the city's building department.

