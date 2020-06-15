Person Extricated From Vehicle Following Crash Into Garage

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle that struck a garage after police responded to a call for a fire, but instead found the crash.

Bridgeport police and fire departments responded to the incident around 2:38 p.m., Sunday, June 14, on Hillhouse Ave., in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, the director of emergency communications.

Once on the scene, they found the vehicle had plowed into the garage instead of a fire, Appleby said.

No further information was available on injuries but AMR was on-scene as well, he added.

The crash is under investigation by police as well as the city's building department.

