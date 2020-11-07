Norwalk Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Pole, Mailboxes In Darien, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for DUI and other charges after allegedly crashing her vehicle into several mailboxes and a telephone pole.

Tiphani Baez, 39, of Norwalk, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 1, after Darien Police officers responded to 493 Hoyt St., for a report of a crash, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Honda Pilot off the roadway on the northbound side of Hoyt St. The vehicle had struck several mailboxes and a telephone pole before coming to rest, Palmieri said.

Officers made Baez, who indicated she was the operator of the vehicle. When asked if there had been any other occupants in the vehicle, Baez indicated a 5-year-old female had been but was uninjured.

The child was waiting in a friend’s vehicle who had arrived on the scene prior to the police.

When speaking with Baez, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic emanating from her breath and noted that her speech was slurred, police said.

Baez admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and submitted to standardized field sobriety testing which she failed to perform to standard, Palmieri said.

She was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters where she was charged with operating under the influence, improper turn, and risk of injury to a minor.

Baez submitted to field sobriety testing which measured her BAC to be .2341 and .2261 a short time later.

She was released on a $750 bond and is due in court Monday, Nov. 30.

