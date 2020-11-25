Norwalk Police Department Announces Promotions

Three Norwalk officers received promotions at Norwalk Police Headquarters by the Police Commission.

The promotions took place on Tuesday, Nov. 24, amid wishes of good luck to the three officers, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Those promoted included:

Joseph Dinho was promoted to lieutenant. Lieutenant Dinho has been with the department since 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013.

Dominic Cisero was promoted to sergeant. Sergeant Cisero has been with the department since 2004 and was promoted to detective in 2011.

Scott Ribisl was promoted to detective. Detective Ribisl has been with the department since 2012.

