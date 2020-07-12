Murder Suspect Found In Puerto Rico To Face Charges In Connecticut

An area man wanted for an October homicide has been brought back from Puerto Rico to face charges.

Davis Omar Roman Villanueva, 32, of Meriden, was flown from Puerto Rico on Monday, Nov. 30, to face charges for the October killing of Casey Schoonover, 34, Meriden Police said.

Schoonover was found dead on Foster Street as a result of two gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation, with help from several local and federal police agencies as well as with the public’s help, led to Villanueva being identified as a suspect and his capture, police said.

With the assistance of the United States Marshall Service and the Aguadilla Police Department in Puerto Rico, Villanueva was taken into custody.

"The Meriden Police Department would like to thank the Aguadilla Police Department (PR) for their assistance as well as the public’s help in identifying the suspect in such a short time after the [killing]," the department said.

Villanueva was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

