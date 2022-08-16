Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized.

The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton.

According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound with a Honda motorcycle following directly behind approximately one-quarter of a mile north of Exit 12.

The crash occurred when the motorcycle collided with the rear of the Toyota, sending the motorcyclist flying off the vehicle and landing on the right shoulder, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Annmarie Mcgrath, of Bethlehem, in Litchfield County, was transported to Griffin Hospital with suspected minor injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Glanville Rivera, of Naugatuck, in New Haven County, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious injuries by Echo Hose EMS, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information pertinent to this investigation or may have witnessed the collision please contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at 203-393-4200 or via e-mail at Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.