Man Wanted On Three Active Warrants Nabbed By Police

A Fairfield County man wanted on numerous warrants was nabbed by police.

Terry Garrett, 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 14 by Milford Police in regards to three active warrants for his arrest.

According to Milford Police, Garrett is accused of stealing a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the stolen vehicle in June 2020.

He is also accused of forcing his way into a residence causing $2,000 worth of damage and then stealing over $3,000 worth of items from the dwelling in July 2020. 

In addition, Garrett is accused of violating his court set probation. 

He was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Conspiracy to commit burglary
  • Two counts of larceny 
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny 
  • Criminal mischief 
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief 
  • Evading responsibility
  • Violation of probation, police said.

Garrett is being held on a $65,500 bond. 

