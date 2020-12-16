Man Wanted On Three Active Warrants Nabbed By Police

A Fairfield County man wanted on numerous warrants was nabbed by police.

Terry Garrett, 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 14 by Milford Police in regards to three active warrants for his arrest.

According to Milford Police, Garrett is accused of stealing a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the stolen vehicle in June 2020.

He is also accused of forcing his way into a residence causing $2,000 worth of damage and then stealing over $3,000 worth of items from the dwelling in July 2020.

In addition, Garrett is accused of violating his court set probation.

He was charged with:

Burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Two counts of larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Evading responsibility

Violation of probation, police said.

Garrett is being held on a $65,500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.