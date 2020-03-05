Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Man Seriously Injured In Crash Between Car, Motorcycle, Two Parked Vehicles

Joe Lombardi
The intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lenox avenues in Bridgeport.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a car, motorcycle and two parked vehicles.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in Bridge at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lenox avenues in Bridgeport.

The driver of a 1993 Honda CBR600 sportbike, identified as Terrell McCrae, 26, of Bridgeport, was traveling westbound on Fairfield Avenue, according to Sgt. Gabe Meszaros of the Bridgeport Police Department.

As McCrae approached the intersection of Lenox Avenue, a 2003 Toyota Camry operated by Serafin Perez-Palma, 23, of Bridgeport turned westbound onto Fairfield Avenue from Lenox Avenue and collided with the motorcycle driven by McCrae, Meszaros said.

The motorcycle then collided with two parked vehicles, according to Meszaros.

Bridgeport Fire Department, AMR and the Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

McCrae was transported to St Vincent's Hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Perez-Palma had no injuries and was released on scene pending further investigation.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division Officer John Perry is leading the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

