Man Nabbed For Stealing, Cashing More Than $4K In Checks, Fairfield Police Say

An area man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and altering five business checks which he cashed.

Jon-Michael Young, age 41, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 18, for the theft which took place in May 2019, said Fairfield Police Lt. Tony Granata.

According to Granata, in May 2019, a Fairfield business owner reported to police that five of his business checks have been fraudulently altered and cashed.

The business owner reported mailing five business checks payable to various companies. On Monday, May 20, 2019, Peoples Bank contacted him, making him aware that the checks were fraudulently altered and cashed at various Peoples Banks.

Detectives worked with Peoples Bank Fraud Investigators and found a loss of $4,350.55 when the five counterfeit checks were negotiated by multiple individuals at several locations.

Each check was made payable in the same amount of $870.00. Detectives discovered that two of the five fraudulent checks were made payable to Jon-Michael Young.

The investigation revealed on May 20th, Jon-Michael Young successfully cashed one of the $870 checks at the People’s United Bank branch on the Post Road in Milford. There Young produced the fraudulently altered check made payable and endorsed to himself.

On the same day, Young entered the Peoples United Branch on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden and cash a second check made payable and endorsed to him for $870. During both transactions, Young produced his driver's license.

Following his arrest, Edwards was charged with two counts of larceny and released on a promise to appear notice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.