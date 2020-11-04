Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Two Fairfield County Restaurants Closed For Violating State Orders
Man Nabbed For Allegedly Stealing Tractor, Tools From Shed In Area

Kathy Reakes
Willie Barnes
Willie Barnes Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

An area man was arrested for allegedly stealing a lawn tractor and other assorted tools from a shed.

Willie Barnes, 36, homeless, was arrested on an active warrant on Friday, Oct. 30 by Milford Police for the theft which took place on Saturday, June 6, said the Milford Police.

According to police, on June 6, Milford Police responded to a residential burglary on Home Acres Avenue. An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was issued for Barnes who is accused of stealing a lawn tractor, snow blower, and tools from a shed, police said.

Barnes was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and will appear in Milford Court on Thursday, Dec. 3.

