Man Harasses Employees Of Route 1 Restaurant After Skipping On Bill, Police Say

A 58-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly skipping out on a restaurant bill and then returning and throwing rocks at the establishment.

Andrew Herz, of Greenwich, was arrested by Darien Police on Tuesday, July 7, for the incident which took place in February at The Goose, at 972 Boston Post Road, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, officers responded to the restaurant in February after Herz allegedly left without paying his bill and then returned later in the day and began throwing rocks at the restaurant window.

He was arrested at the time for failing to pay his bill and a second time for throwing the rocks, Palmieri said.

In early March, police again responded to the restaurant after receiving complaints that Herz was making harassing phone calls in which he pretended to be a lawyer representing Herz in the earlier arrests, police said.

Palmieri said that during the calls Herz demanded to know personal information about the employees involved in the February incident or there would be retribution.

"The caller used several numbers, but the caller ID on all of them showed that they belonged to Herz," he added.

The officer attempted to contact Herz over the next several days, leaving voicemails and getting no response.

On the fourth attempt, Herz was left a message that he was not to contact The Goose any further.

On Tuesday, March 10, an employee from The Goose notified the officer about a phone call they had just received from Herz.

Herz allegedly had called again and threatened one of the involved employees, made profane and inappropriate accusations, and blamed them for his prior arrests, Palmieri said.

The employee provided a recording of the phone call to the officer. The officer again attempted to contact Herz without success.

The department applied for and was granted a warrant for Herz's arrest based on the evidence, police said.

Herz was spotted on Tuesday, July 7 by Greenwich Police who took him into custody during a routine traffic stop.

He was charged with harassment and released on a $15,000 court set bond.

Herz is due in court on Thursday, August 6.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.