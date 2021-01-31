Man Charged With Stealing Identity Of CT Resident To Purchase Vehicle, Police Say

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Connecticut for allegedly fraudulently purchasing a vehicle using another person's identity.

Dary Fermin, of the Bronx, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 24, by the Milford Police after being contacted by the New York Police Department Fraud Squad for an incident that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

According to the Milford Police, Fermin purchased a 2016 Honda CR-V by using the identity of a victim currently living in Puerto Rico to open a bank account at TD Bank, 1361 Boston Post Road, and fraudulently purchase a vehicle with the victim’s information at Honda of Milford, 767 Bridgeport Ave., in August 2019.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Fermin who turned himself into Milford Police Headquarters.

Fermin was charged with:

Identity theft first-degree

Identity theft third-degree

Forgery second-degree

Forgery third-degree

Larceny

Two counts of criminal impersonation

Fermin was released on a $50,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court in March.

