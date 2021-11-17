Man Charged In Fairfield County Larceny Of Exercise Equipment Worth Over $68,000, Police Say

A 61-year-old man was charged after police in Fairfield County said he was involved in a larceny of exercise equipment worth more than $68,000.

Police received a report on Nov. 24, 2020, from an individual who said they paid $68,562.57 for exercise equipment and never received it, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The victim said they made multiple attempts to get the equipment delivered, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Kevin Rourke, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was involved in the larceny, police said.

Authorities said Rourke surrendered himself to New Canaan Police on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and was processed for charges of conspiracy and first-degree larceny.

He posted $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 14, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated.

