Man Busted With Crack Cocaine In Following Investigation In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man with a long history of drug offenses has been busted again following an investigation.

Derek Mitchell, 58, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20, by the Stamford Police Department's Narc Unit for allegedly dealing crack cocaine, said Capt. Richard Conklin.

Mitchell was busted following a several weeks investigation into alleged drug dealing of crack and regular cocaine, said Conklin,

Officers served warrants on Mitchell at his Stamford home where they found two bags of crack cocaine that held four grams and 15 grams each, along with 2.2 grams of cocaine, and 2.4 grams of marijuana mixed with cocaine.

When officers attempted to serve the warrant Mitchell allegedly struggled with officers before he could be handcuffed and arrested, Conklin said.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana.

Mitchell is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Mitchell was arrested earlier this year with a half-ounce of crack cocaine and in December 2019, he was arrested for having 37 bags of crack cocaine.

