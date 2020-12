An area man was busted allegedly stealing more than $900 worth of goods from a Macy's store.

Kyton Greene, 31, of New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 20, for allegedly stealing $940 worth of merchandise at the store located at 1201 Boston Post Road, in Milford, police said.

Greene was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

