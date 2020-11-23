Man Badly Burned During House Fire In Area

Firefighters were able to save a person trapped inside a garage while the structure was on fire.

The incident took place around 1:47 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 45 Mill Pond Road, said Stratford Assistant. Fire Chief/Fire Marshall Robert Daniel.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy fire was visible inside the garage and extending up the exterior of the structure, Daniel said.

A total of 22 firefighters, along with one shift commander and a safety officer responded and were able to get the fire under control with 15 minutes.

A man who was inside the garage suffered substantial burn injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Stratford EMS, he added.

The structure is not habitable at this time.

The American Red Cross responded and provided assistance to the family of six individuals and two dogs who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from Stratford Police Detective Bureau and CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit.

