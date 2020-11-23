Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: These New Restrictions Now In Effect In Connecticut
Police & Fire

Man Badly Burned During House Fire In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the fire.
The site of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Firefighters were able to save a person trapped inside a garage while the structure was on fire.

The incident took place around 1:47 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 45 Mill Pond Road, said Stratford Assistant. Fire Chief/Fire Marshall Robert Daniel.

When firefighters arrived on the scene heavy fire was visible inside the garage and extending up the exterior of the structure, Daniel said.

A total of 22 firefighters, along with one shift commander and a safety officer responded and were able to get the fire under control with 15 minutes.

A man who was inside the garage suffered substantial burn injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Stratford EMS, he added.

The structure is not habitable at this time. 

The American Red Cross responded and provided assistance to the family of six individuals and two dogs who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from Stratford Police Detective Bureau and CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.