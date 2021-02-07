Man Arrested On DNA Evidence For Two Fairfield County Burglaries, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was nabbed for two burglaries after DNA evidence linked him to the two crimes.

Domingo Perez, age 54, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Jan. 20, by Fairfield Police for the burglaries that took place last year, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

The first incident took place on Sunday, Oct. 4, when the owner of Mancuso's Restaurant reported an overnight burglary at his business, Granata said.

Police responded and discovered the lock had been removed from the front door and taken was an Uber Eats tablet and a small amount of change from the register.

Detectives recovered evidentiary items left on the scene by the suspect which were submitted to the lab for DNA testing, Granata said.

The second incident took place on Dec. 12, when the owner of Villa Wine and Spirits reported a burglary attempt to his business overnight.

Surveillance video showed a masked male ride into the parking lot on a bicycle and utilize tools in an unsuccessful attempt to remove the door lock, Granata said.

Detectives linked the DNA of the items left behind at the Mancuso Burglary to Perez, he added.

Perez was interviewed by detectives who confessed to both the Mancuso’s burglary as well as the attempted burglary at Villa Wine and Spirits.

He was charged with criminal attempt at burglary and criminal mischief and held on a $5,000 bond.

