Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim With Beer Bottle

An allegedly intoxicated man was arrested in Fairfield County after getting into an altercation with a fellow drinker, hitting him with a beer bottle and stabbing him, police said.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the intersection of George Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, June 1, where there was a report of an assault.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man “bleeding heavily from the neck.”

Witnesses directed police to Bridgeport resident Jony Antonio Valle-Lanuza, who allegedly was drinking with the victim when he struck him with the beer bottle.

According to police, detectives in Bridgeport sought to locate Valle-Lanuza, who had a blood trail leading up to his apartment.

Detectives ultimately tracked down Valle-Lanuza, who was allegedly intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest without further incident while his victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Valle-Lanuza, 37, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $75,000. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.