Large Protest Over George Floyd Death Causing Road Closures In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Connecticut State Police
Connecticut State Police Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A large protest in Fairfield County over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is causing road closures Saturday, May 30.

Connecticut State Police announced just after 5 p.m. that Route 8 in Bridgeport has been shut down to allow  for protesters.

The protest is in the area of southbound Route 25 (Exit 3 off-ramp) and northbound between the Exit 3 off and on ramp of the highway itself,,

In addition, off-ramps for southbound I-95 and northbound Exit 27A are also closed.

The Route 25/Route 8 northbound Exit 1 on-ramp is also closed in Bridgeport.

"Please expect delays as CSP reroute traffic," State Police said on Twitter. "Your voice will be heard!"

