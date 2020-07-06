ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Jeep In Fairfield Hit-Run Crash

A woman in the area for the holiday weekend was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Fairfield and police are requesting the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver.

Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, has been identified by police as the victim of the crash that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4 in the area of 2000 Redding Road.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark green Jeep Wrangler with possible damage to the front right side, police said.

A clear marker lens was recovered at the scene from the striking vehicle.

Any residents in the area who has surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident or suspect vehicle, are asked to contact police.

"We would also like to thank those that have called in and provided us with hundreds of potential leads," Fairfield Police said.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Paris at 203-254-4862.

