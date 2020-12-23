ID Released For UPS Driver Assaulted, Killed In Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have released the identity of a UPS driver killed by a man who assaulted him on Route 8.

Nathan D. Burk, 28, of Waterbury, was killed around 10:36 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Litchfield County on Route 8 northbound near Exit 37 in Watertown, said state police.

Troopers discovered Bruk, who is an employee with UPS after members of Troop L in Litchfield originally responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a UPS shipping truck, said state police.

"As an agency, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the victim," state police said.

Currently, state police are asking the public for help locating a man who is a suspect in the crime.

Following an investigation, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, was developed as a suspect.

Bertrand is described as a white male about 5-feet-7, with blue eyes and shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a thick, white hooded jacket and jeans.

"We are asking members of the public to remain vigilant," state police said.

They are requesting that anyone who may have information pertaining to this suspect’s location please contact detectives at 860-626- 7900.

