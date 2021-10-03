Fire At Fairfield County Home Causes 'Significant' Damage

Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire that significantly damaged an unoccupied Fairfield County home.

Authorities received a report of heavy smoke and a possible large open burn at a home in Stamford at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the area of 579 Erskine Road.

Fire officials said Long Ridge Fire Department arrived first and found flames visible from the attic and roof of the residence.

A number of Stamford engine and ladder companies responded from the Long Ridge Fire Department, Stamford Fire Department and Belltown Fire Departments, authorities reported.

Stamford Fire said fire department tankers were brought in from the following locations due to the amount of water needed:

Turn of River

Long Ridge

Banksville

Pound Ridge

New Canaan

Round Hill

Noroton Heights

Darien

Cos Cob

Authorities said the fire was fought from the exterior of the home using master streams due to safety concerns.

Firefighters stayed at the scene extinguishing hotspots until 2:30 a.m., and later returned that morning to work on "problem areas."

Fire officials said The Stamford Fire Marshal Office and an investigator from the State Fire Marshal Office were at the scene to investigate the cause.

No injuries were reported.

