Fairfield County Man Busted With Drugs Following Resident Complaints, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested on numerous alleged drug offenses after residents complained to police about his drug dealing.

Jose Adames, age 45, of Danbury, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21, following the execution of search warrants for his body and residence.

According to Det. Lt. Mark Williams of the Danbury Police Department, shortly after receiving the complaints, the department began an investigation in which investigators witnessed Adames engage in several suspected drug transactions.

After receiving warrants, Adames was seen making a suspected drug transaction with a man later identified as Steven Hadad, police said.

When stopped a short time later, the transaction was confirmed when Hadad was found to be in possession of illegally purchased drugs, Williams said.

Williams said after arresting Hadad, Adames was searched and found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and Suboxone.

Both men were transported to the police department where they were processed for the listed offenses. Adames was held for a cash bond and Hadad was released for a written promise to appear in court at a later date and time.

Adames was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hadad, age 54, of New Fairfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

