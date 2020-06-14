Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three-Alarm Fire Rips Through Former Factory
Police & Fire

Early Morning Fire Breaks Out At Church

Daily Voice
Greater Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church
Greater Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An early morning fire at a church in the area is under investigation.

The blaze broke out at approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Greater Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport at 719 Connecticut Ave. 

First-arriving Bridgeport Fire Department crews found heavy smoke and a working fire. 

Searches for civilians inside were negative, authorities said.

Fire damage was confined to the first floor and basement, with significant smoke damage throughout.

There were no injuries reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.