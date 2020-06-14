Early Morning Fire Breaks Out At Church

An early morning fire at a church in the area is under investigation.

The blaze broke out at approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Greater Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church in Bridgeport at 719 Connecticut Ave.

First-arriving Bridgeport Fire Department crews found heavy smoke and a working fire.

Searches for civilians inside were negative, authorities said.

Fire damage was confined to the first floor and basement, with significant smoke damage throughout.

There were no injuries reported.

