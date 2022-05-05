Darien Woman Becomes Physical With Officer During Incident, Police Say

A woman with a warrant out for her arrest has been charged following a 2021 incident where she became physical with officers attempting to intervene during an investigation, police said.

Police in Darien were contacted by Dellwood Road resident Maureen Ruckman, age 43, on October 26, 2021, in regards to an argument she had been involved in with someone at her home.

According to a spokesperson from the Darien Police Department, while officers were at the scene investigating the incident, Ruckman became uncooperative and at one point physical with one of the officers.

It is unclear what caused Ruckman to become combative.

A warrant was issued for Ruckman’s arrest on Tuesday, April 12, the spokesperson said, for a charge of interfering with an officer.

In an announcement on Tuesday, May 3, the department said that Ruckman turned herself in, and she was processed on the interference charge.

Ruckman was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 4.

