CT Woman Busted Driving 127 MPH On I-95, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was busted for reckless driving after being clocked speeding at more than 125 mph on I-95, police said.

In Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, state police troopers stopped Hartford resident LaToya Huff, age 36, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 when she was clocked driving 127 mph in a 65 mph zone in a 2017 Dodge Charger.

Authorities said that the speeding driver was radioed in by trooper Jay LaPointe of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit, who was monitoring traffic from a state police aircraft over the town of Hampton Falls.

Troopers on the ground were able to track down Huff, who said that “she did not realize that she was going that fast.”

Huff was charged with reckless operation and scheduled to appear in the Hampton Circuit Court on Thursday, April 21 to answer the charge.

“The New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit regularly interdicts elevated speed violations and other aggressive driving behavior,” authorities noted.

“Its members patrol across the state often utilizing the state police aircraft during commuter traffic periods and holiday travel times with the goal of keeping roadways safe for all residents and visitors.”

